Warriors to Host Ex-Blazers For Workout

A pair of former Portland Trail Blazers may be granted another chance to stick around in the NBA.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Golden State Warriors are hosting former Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore for a workout.

The Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including:



◻️ Ben McLemore

◻️ Elfrid Payton

◻️ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

◻️ Kenneth Faried



The team is also inviting former Trail Blazers forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who was originally drafted by Portland in 2015, but was dealt on draft night to the Brooklyn Nets. Hollis-Jefferson played 11 games for the Trail Blazers in 2021.

Considering McLemore played 64 games last season and fits the Warriors’ identity of stretching the floor with a deep shooting range, he might have a slightly easier chance to make the roster.

McLemore, 29, averaged 10.2 points per game for the Trail Blazers last season, his best scoring average since his second NBA season back in 2014-15 when he was the starting shooting guard for the Sacramento Kings.