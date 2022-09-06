Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic, Bosnia and Herzegovina Fall to France in EuroBasket

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team are feeling blue after an 81-68 loss to France in the team’s fourth EuroBasket pool play game.

Once again, Nurkic starred for the Bosnian team, scoring 14 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking four shots in the loss.

Bosnia and Herzegovina was down by 10 at halftime, but cut that deficit to just two points in a defensive third quarter. However, France’s offense heated up in the final frame to seal the victory.

For France, 2016 first-round pick Guerschon Yabusele led all scorers with 15 points, while Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert scored 11 points and hauled in 12 boards.

Bosnia and Herzegovina can clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win tomorrow against Lithuania, or if Hungary beats Lithuania in their meeting later today.

Nurkic will be back in action tomorrow at 5:30 a.m. PT.