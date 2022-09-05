Blazers Sign Devontae Cacok to Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing to fill out their training camp roster. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the team has signed forward/center Devontae Cacok to an Exhibit 10 deal.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing forward Devontae Cacok to an Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cacok has played 36 games over the past three seasons for the Spurs and Lakers.

Cacok went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of UNC-Wilmington and joined the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent. He split time in his rookie year between the main team and G League, ultimately joining the Lakers in the Orlando bubble and winning a championship in his rookie season.

For the past two seasons, Cacok has been shuttling back and forth from the San Antonio Spurs and the G League affiliate in Austin.

With Cacok and new signee Olivier Sarr in the mix, the Blazers are creating a competition in training camp for the team’s second two-way contract.