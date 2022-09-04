Trail Blazers Waive Norvel Pelle

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived center Norvel Pelle, the team announced today.

Pelle, 29, was signed to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal last month by Portland. The 6-10 center went undrafted in 2014 and has spent most of his playing career in the G-League, making the G-League All-Defensive Team in 2019. Pelle didn’t make his NBA debut until 2019. Since his debut, he’s played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20), Brooklyn Nets (2021), Sacramento Kings (2021), New York Knicks (2021) and Utah Jazz (2022). In 40 NBA appearances, he’s averaged 2.1 points, 2 rebounds and 0.3 blocks.

The Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to an Exhibit 10 deal earlier today. After the signing of Sarr and the waiving of Pelle, the Blazers roster has 17 players heading into training camp. Sarr joins guards Jarod Rhoden and Isaiah Miller as the Portland players on Exhibit 10 deals.