Blazers Sign Olivier Sarr to Exhibit 10 Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers are adding to their training camp roster again on Sunday, signing 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to an Exhibit 10 deal. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing free agent center Olivier Sarr to an Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell ESPN. Sarr, 23, played 22 games for OKC a season ago after going undrafted out of Kentucky.

The French big man began his collegiate career at Wake Forest, where he played three seasons before transferring to Kentucky to play for John Calipari. After going undrafted in 2021, Sarr ultimately ended up with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate and bounced between the main roster and G League all season long.

Sarr played for the Phoenix Suns in this year’s Summer League, but hadn’t received interest on a new contract until now.

Sarr will join the Blazers for training camp later this month in hopes to make an impression and to give Portland a reason to develop him further.