NBA, WNBA Commissioners Respond to Sen. Wyden’s Letter Regarding Portland WNBA Expansion

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has had his requests fulfilled, or at least they’re in progress.

Last week, Sen. Wyden penned a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert regarding the potential sale of the Portland Trail Blazers and expansion opportunity for the WNBA to the city.

US Sen. ⁦@RonWyden⁩ writes to NBA commissioner Adam Silver about the WNBA to PDX and Phil Knight’s interest in buying the Trail Blazers: pic.twitter.com/u3TbXhaFGD — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 22, 2022

It only took a week for the commissioners to generate their own responses.

@WNBA Commissioner @CathyEngelbert and @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver have each responded to Senator @RonWyden’s letter advocating for WNBA expansion to PDX. pic.twitter.com/tMVXC9fsrf — DeVon Pouncey (@Pounce_Sation) September 30, 2022

Silver failed to respond to Wyden regarding the idea of Phil Knight buying the Blazers from Jody Allen, but did mention the idea of bringing a WNBA expansion franchise to Portland.

Engelbert echoed Silver’s sentiments and mentioned that Portland “is a market that we hold in high regard and are actively considering.” PDX was home to a WNBA franchise, the Portland Fire, from 2000-02 before folding after three seasons.

But given Portland’s dedication to women’s sports and the success of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, there’s a chance the WNBA could return to PDX in the near future.