Blazers End Jersey Sponsorship With StormX

The Portland Trail Blazers are seeking a new jersey sponsorship partner after the team ended its deal with StormX. Casey Holdahl was the first to report the news.

Trail Blazers announce they have ended their jersey patch partnership with StormX

The move comes just days before the team begins its preseason against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. StormX sponsored the Trail Blazers jerseys with a shoulder patch last season, but now the team will likely be sponsored by a different company this year.

The NBA began working with jersey sponsorships in 2017 to help build business with other corporations around the world.

The Blazers were originally sponsored by Biofreeze from 2018-21 before switching over to StormX last season. It is unknown if the team already has plans to partner with another organization before making the decision to end the partnership with StormX.