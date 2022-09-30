Could Blazers Sign Moe Harkless After Buyout?

It’s been a busy week for former Portland Trail Blazers wing Moe Harkless.

Harkless, 29, has been traded three times this offseason and twice within the last week. He ended the season with the Sacramento Kings, but was traded back in July to the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Huerter. Harkless was on the move again on Tuesday after a trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then on Thursday, Harkless was flipped in an eight-player trade to the rebuilding Houston Rockets.

And according to Fan Nation’s Grant Afseth, Harkless is expected to be on the move again.

#Rockets Moe Harkless is expected to receive a buyout, per source.

If Harkless is looking for a new home, could that be Portland? Harkless played for the Blazers from 2015-19 and has experience playing with Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic. His veteran presence could help the Blazers help contend deep in the playoffs, but there isn’t much reason for the team to sign him for on-court reasons.

Josh Hart, Justise Winslow, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson would all see the floor before Harkless, and there aren’t too many lineup combinations that wouldn’t feature at least one of those players.

While the idea of bringing Harkless back triggers nostalgia and helps with team chemistry and camaraderie, it isn’t very likely to see Moe back in Rip City.

BE community, what do you think? Sound off in the comments section below.