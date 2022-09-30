Celtics Sign Blake Griffin to Deal

The Boston Celtics are adding to their roster Friday morning, signing a former No. 1 overall pick to a one-year deal. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.

Griffin, 33, is expected to fill the void left by Robert Williams, who is recovering from knee surgery, at the beginning of the season. He’ll provide a veteran presence to a team that made it to the NBA Finals last season.

Griffin played 56 games last season for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging a career-low 6.4 points per game. He played the first nine-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, followed by three-and-a-half years with the Detroit Pistons.

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Celtics on March 8 in Boston and nine days later in Portland.