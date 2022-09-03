Trail Blazers Uniforms and Summer Game Complaints

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back again! In the 94th episode of Dave and Dia, Dia Miller returns from Las Vegas to join Dave Deckard talking about all things Blazers!

This week the Big Fight surrounds the increasing visibility of “summer run” events following Summer League. Once upon a time, NBA players would keep warm by gathering quietly in small gyms, playing friendlies behind closed doors. Now August games featuring swarms of NBA players are televised, analyzed, and in the case of Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, criticized. Does turning on the big lights and inviting an audience make a difference? What direction is this headed? Are we due for more off-season injuries like Holmgren’s (out for the season with a foot injury after attempting to draw a charge on LeBron James)? Will the league need to look at this issue? The hosts differ in their opinions...what do you think?

Dave and Dia also get into Portland’s new uniforms. Somewhat predictably, have diverging opinions on that too, though Dave acknowledges Dia’s superior sense of style and artistic vision. Together, the two Superpowers unite to come up with a pair of can’t-miss, “would absolutely buy that now” uniform ideas that Nike should pay attention to. They also pan one common suggestion with a collective, “Really?”

Didi Louzada, CJ Elleby, and a couple more Blazers also make an appearance on the topic list. It’s a pretty packed show for August-September!

