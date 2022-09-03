Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic Leads Bosnia Against Germany in EuroBasket

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be in action during FIBA Eurobasket 2022, beginning at 5:30 AM, Pacific Time on Saturday, September 3rd.

Nurkic’s Bosnia-Herzegovina squad will take on Germany in the second game of their tournament.

FIBA’s Eurobasket site has directions for how to watch the action, though options appear limited in the U.S. Their own subscription streaming service is the best bet. Here is their pitch:

FIBA’s local and regional broadcasting partners across the globe will broadcast live games from Cologne, Milano, Prague, Tbilisi and Berlin and will tailor their broadcasts to local viewing public preferences, featuring expert analysis and coverage dedicated to your home team. To find out which TV network or channel is broadcasting games in your country of residence, all you have to do is consult the Live Game Carousel, which sits at the top of the official FIBA EuroBasket 2022 website homepage or the schedule page. If you are looking to stream the action, Courtside 1891 is your one-stop shop for the best online live video and highlights from FIBA EuroBasket 2022. Subscribe today to access live streams (subject to local restrictions) for what will be an amazing showcase of international basketball featuring the biggest names in the game. You can also find extended highlights for any game you want to catch up on, whenever and wherever it suits you.

Whether or not you watch the game, feel free to discuss the action, and/or Nurkic, here. Watch this space for any interesting updates as well!