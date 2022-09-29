Thunder, Rockets Exchange Eight Players In Training Camp Deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have executed a trade, shifting eight players and a pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10M under luxury tax. Rockets get a second-round pick for taking on $1M in salary. Favors will have value as a backup center, or elsewhere on a trade in marketplace too. https://t.co/k8zpgthwOh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

The Thunder have moved a 2025 second round pick, veteran big Derrick Favors, guards Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome and former Blazers wing Moe Harkless who was dealt to the Oklahoma City from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week.

In return, the Thunder receive defensive wing David Nwaba, veteran guards Sterling Brown and Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss who Blazers fans might remember competed for a Portland roster spot this time last year.

Since being traded along with Meyers Leonard in the deal for Hassan Whiteside in 2019, Harkless has represented the Los Angeles Clippers, his hometown New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings while existing briefly on the Hawks and Thunder rosters.

Whether all eight players suit up for the Thunder and Rockets this season remains to be seen.