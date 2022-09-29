 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thunder, Rockets Exchange Eight Players In Training Camp Deal

Moe Harkless is moved for the second time this week as Oklahoma City and Houston shuffle their squads.

By Adrian Bernecich
Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have executed a trade, shifting eight players and a pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Thunder have moved a 2025 second round pick, veteran big Derrick Favors, guards Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome and former Blazers wing Moe Harkless who was dealt to the Oklahoma City from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week.

In return, the Thunder receive defensive wing David Nwaba, veteran guards Sterling Brown and Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss who Blazers fans might remember competed for a Portland roster spot this time last year.

Since being traded along with Meyers Leonard in the deal for Hassan Whiteside in 2019, Harkless has represented the Los Angeles Clippers, his hometown New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings while existing briefly on the Hawks and Thunder rosters.

Whether all eight players suit up for the Thunder and Rockets this season remains to be seen.

