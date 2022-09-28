Anfernee Simons Talks Up Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers starting guard Anfernee Simons has no doubts about Shaedon Sharpe talent. Simons told Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin during the Blazers’ Santa Barbara training camp that the enigmatic wing was “super talented, he pretty much has it all.”

Anfernee Simons on Shaedon Sharpe: "Super-talented. He pretty much has it all. Super-athletic, quick, strong, shoots the ball pretty easily. As soon as it slows down and he figures some things out, he's gonna be a problem." pic.twitter.com/vAYC2C8N2G — Sean Highkin (@highkin) September 28, 2022

This follows comments from Damian Lillard who called Sharpe an “all-world talent” who he expected would be a serious talent in the NBA. Questions surrounding Sharpe’s ability have been raised in recent months after the 19-year-old Canadian did not appear for Kentucky last college season.

The Blazers worked Sharpe out twice before selecting him with the seventh pick in June’s NBA Draft. He played only five and a half minutes at Summer League after going down with a shoulder injury.

The athletic wing appears to have fully recovered from the injury, is ready to go and is expected to get opportunities to play during the preseason.