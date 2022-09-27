Blazers Ex Moe Harkless Traded From Hawks to Thunder

Moe Harkless, who once called the Portland Trail Blazers home, is on the move once again.

The 11-year NBA vet is now in his eighth home after being traded by the Atlanta Hawks. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

Sources: Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick.

The Hawks acquired Harkless from the Sacramento Kings earlier in the offseason in a trade for Kevin Huerter, but now feel that they would rather have Krejci, a 22-year-old point guard who played 30 games for the Thunder last season.

Oklahoma City continues to rebuild, so it seems unlikely that this is Harkless’ final destination. Perhaps he would like to reunite with Portland, his home from 2015-19.

The Blazers are crowded on the wing, but could use some more veteran presence on a team with hopes of contending for a playoff spot this year.

