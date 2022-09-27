Jacked Ramsays: Blazers Media Day Reactions & Thoughts

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague following the official start of the season with Trail Blazers Media Day. Together, they’ll take you through all the interviews from Monday morning and what they mean.

General Manager Joe Cronin stated “it will probably involve making additions soon and definitely in the future” after saying that they’re going to need to be “focusing on their connectivity, more so than whether we’re winning games on a nightly basis” so how exactly and where exactly does this play itself out? What should you watch for - what is “being connected?”

Coach Chauncey Billups followed up Cronin saying “Trying to create a culture of connectedness, I want to be the most connected team in the league. The most connected teams are really successful. I want to be the team that no one wants to play.” Harkening back to his days with the Detroit Pistons - this leans more into the process over results that perhaps the Blazers are looking for. Connectedness as a culture very much being the driving force on and off the floor.

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons echoed these sentiments, I asked them about the differences between the era of Lillard and now New Orleans Pelicans guard, CJ McCollum:

With me and CJ we could score a lot of points, you could count on CJ to get 20-25, the difference this year will be - I’m going to make the right play, I’m gonna get in the paint hit the roll man, hit the corner…& with Ant I’ve had him here since he was 19 years old, I could tell him this is why I do this - this why I go about his and bc he was so young he was able to watch it and adopted that so early and he’s unselfish - him being my rook, it’ll be like there’s 2 of us out there - Ant is going to make the right play. I won’t look like my turn his turn. The ball will move around more naturally and it’ll be more natural.

There’s so, so, so much more to pull from Media Day, dive on in and get involved with the guys from Jacked Ramsays now!

