Trail Blazers Media Day: Anfernee Simons Wants to Be an All-Star

Another Portland Trail Blazers Media Day has come and gone featuring interviews from management and players alike – each with goals for the upcoming season. Guard Anfernee Simons is no exception.

Danny Marang of Blazer’s Edge and 1080 The FAN indexed Simons’ most important interview notes on Twitter as the day went on.

Simons, 23, reached a four-year, $100-million contract with the Trail Blazers during the offseason. He anticipates putting forth the same effort as always, and not letting the money change anything.

On if there’s pressure, not really A playing the game the same way I did play. I don’t think about how much I’m making, that’s all I can ask for is to go forward and put forth that effort.

The biggest adjustment Simons will have to make is playing with a small number of new teammates, including power forward Jerami Grant, but he foresees nothing but benefits from Grant’s addition to the lineup.

On playing alongside Jerami Grant, his versatility is something we haven’t had before - guard 1-5, work in the midrange, set screens - roll, and it’s just going to pay dividends to how Dame and I play.

Perhaps the biggest nugget to come from Simons’ interview, though, was his NBA All-Star ambitions.

On being a starter, personally I wanna be an all star – that’s a personal goal working to become one of those players – I’ve got a lot of people helping me to achieve those goals- Chauncey, Dame, Jerami, Nurk – they’re helping me achieve those goals.

But speaking strictly on a game-to-game basis, defense was a focal point for him. Simons continued to credit his teammates for the position they’re in together.

On defense, putting forth the effort and understanding that side of the floor - having guys like Jerami, Gary, Nas, Justise… everyone has a common goal in winning games - so everyone has been buying into that side of the floor.

Check around Blazer’s Edge throughout for more Media Day coverage.