How to View Portland Trail Blazers Media Day 2022

Portland Trail Blazers Media Day 2022 is here! This morning Damian Lillard, Chauncey Billups, Joe Cronin, and presumably newly-christened starters Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant will stand before assembled microphones, talking about the 2022-23 NBA season to come.

In the old days, you’d need to wait for reports from media members on the proceedings. Those will come and we’ll have them for you. But nowadays you can watch yourself. The Blazers have set up a feed streaming via their website straight to you! If you want to watch live, just click through and enjoy.

In the meantime, you can share your impressions of the event in this thread, ask questions, or debate what the most important topics of the day are.

Blazer’s Edge will continue with training camp coverage this week, along with an extended series on the most important issues facing the Blazers as they head into the season, with topics chosen by the Blazer’s Edge staff and readers.

Like the swallows coming back to Capistrano, Media Day is a sure and certain indication that a new season is just around the corner. Enjoy the interviews and start ramping up your excitement for the new year!