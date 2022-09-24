CJ McCollum Signs Contract Extension with the New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum has signed a two-year, $64 million contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans. The extension will keep him under contract in New Orleans through the Summer of 2026. $32 million per season represents a small salary decrease for the guard, who will earn $33.3 million this season and $35.8 million in 2023-24. McCollum will be 34, almost 35, years old when his new contract expires.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news:

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension that’ll take him through 2025-2026, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. New deal ties McCollum to Pels for four years and $133M.

Christian Clark, beat writer for the Pelicans serving NOLA.com, confirmed and added that no player or team options are present in the contract.

Can confirm Woj that CJ McCollum is signing a two-year extension to keep him under contract through the next four seasons with New Orleans. No player or team options, source says.

McCollum averaged 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game in 26 appearances for the Pelicans last season following a mid-season trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. McCollum spent the first eight and a half years of his career in Portland after being drafted 10th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.

McCollum averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 33.8 mph in 6 playoffs games for the Pelicans last year but shot only 39.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point arc while doing so.