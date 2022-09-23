Oregon Senator Ron Wyden Clamors for WNBA Expansion to Portland

There’s a lot of buzz around basketball in the Rose City, and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is chiming in.

Wyden penned a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert about the current state of affairs of basketball in Portland.

US Sen. ⁦@RonWyden⁩ writes to NBA commissioner Adam Silver about the WNBA to PDX and Phil Knight’s interest in buying the Trail Blazers: pic.twitter.com/u3TbXhaFGD — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 22, 2022

In his letter, Wyden expresses desire in having a WNBA expansion franchise in Portland, citing the city’s current interest and investment in women’s sports.

He also says that fans are “excited” about the idea of Nike co-founder Phil Knight buying the Portland Trail Blazers when Jody Allen is ready to sell. However, Allen has not said that she is looking to sell the team at this time, despite years of rumors that she was looking to sell after her brother Paul’s death in 2018. There also isn’t 100 percent approval from fans in having Knight, 84, take ownership of the team.

