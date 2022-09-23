Blazers Sign Wes Iwundu to Training Camp Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are adding another player to their roster just days away from training camp.

According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, the Blazers are signing veteran Wes Iwundu to a training camp deal.

Iwundu, 27, was a second-round draft pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. In his six-year career, Iwundu has played for the Magic, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

Last season, Iwundu played three games in December while a significant amount of players suffered with a COVID-19 outbreak. He played 14 games in the G League last season with the Cleveland Charge, averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from the field.

With Iwundu in the fold, the Blazers’ roster now stands at 19 players. Blazers training camp begins Monday with Media Day and practice begins Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California. The team’s first preseason game is scheduled for Monday, October 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers.