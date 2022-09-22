 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trail Blazers Face Questions as Training Camp Approaches

Danny and Brandon prep you for the new season with the Jacked Ramsays.

By Dan Marang
Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they help get you ready for the the 2022-23 NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers by answering all the questions you have before mini camp opens up September 27th.

Who will secure the starting spot at the forward position - Nassir Little or Josh Hart and what foes that mean both in the short and long term?

Who ends up as the back up to Jusuf Nurkic - Trendon Watford or Drew Eubanks? Is it neither and a combination of Jerami Grant, Justise Winslow and Watford/Eubanks sprinkled in?

Will there be a real substantive difference between a Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum backcourt and a Damian Lillard-Anfernee Simons backcourt? If so, how and where will it be different - and will it be better?

Then it’s a look ahead to scheduling for the show, Media Day prep and love for the return of Blazer’s basketball!

