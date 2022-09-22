Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for 2022-23 NBA Season

Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the 2022-23 NBA Season for an improper, but reportedly consensual, relationship with a member of the organizational staff.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports had the news on Twitter.

Boston Celtics announce head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

Haynes indicates that a decision on Udoka’s future beyond the season “will be made at a later date”. But that Udoka does not intend to resign:

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will not be resigning from his position as he awaits sanction from the organization, league sources tell @NBAonTNT

.News of Udoka’s misconduct broke yesterday. The extent of the relationship and the relative power imbalance between Udoka and the Celtics staff member are, as yet, unknown to those outside the organization. Depending on Udoka’s position relative to the staff member, the ethical issues could be quite serious. For now, the matter has been deemed a code of conduct violation.

Udoka was hired last summer as Boston’s head coach, replacing Brad Stevens, who moved to the General Manager position in Boston’s front office. Udoka helped his new team to the NBA Finals in his first year, succumbing to the Golden State Warriors in the championship round.

Udoka also played 75 games for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2006-07 season.

Udoka has been engaged to actress Nia Long for over a decade. The two have a son together but they have not formally wed.