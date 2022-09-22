Trail Blazers Announce Date for Fanfest 2022

Portland Trail Blazers Fan Fest 2022 will be held on Friday, October 14th at 7:00 PM. The Trail Blazers issued a press release announcing the event, sponsored by Daimler Truck North America. The evening will center around an intra-squad scrimmage, with appearances by other Blazers-related celebrities and staff scheduled.

Tickets to the event are free, but fans must register in advance to receive theirs at this website.

Here is the text of the Blazers’ press release: