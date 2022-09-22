Trail Blazers Announce Date for Fanfest 2022

Portland Trail Blazers Fan Fest 2022 will be held on Friday, October 14th at 7:00 PM. The Trail Blazers issued a press release announcing the event, sponsored by Daimler Truck North America. The evening will center around an intra-squad scrimmage, with appearances by other Blazers-related celebrities and staff scheduled.
Tickets to the event are free, but fans must register in advance to receive theirs at this website.
Here is the text of the Blazers’ press release:
Basketball season is around the corner and Trail Blazers fans can see their favorite players in action at the annual Fan Fest, presented by Daimler Truck North America, on Friday, October 14. This free event gives fans a chance to see the new-look Trail Blazers team as they begin the next chapter of Trail Blazers basketball. Fan Fest is fun for all ages, featuring an up-close look at the new team, team scrimmage, plus food, fun, prizes and more!
Each fan in attendance must register in advance to receive their free ticket at trailblazers.com/fanfest. Seating is general admission – fans are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats. Additionally, the Trail Blazers organization is working
with local nonprofit partners to reserve select sections for children and families that may not have the opportunity to come to a game during the regular season.
“We are excited to head into the new season and play in front of the best fans in the world”, said Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups. “Fan fest will give us the opportunity to once again connect with our loyal fans and get them excited about watching us compete every night.”
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the action starting at 7:00 p.m. before the team scrimmage tips off at 7:30 p.m. Fans can expect special appearances from the Trail Blazers broadcast team, Blaze the Trail Cat, BlazerDancers and more.
Loading comments...