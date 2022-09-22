Jazz Continue to Clean House, Trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Pistons

The Utah Jazz are continuing to upend their roster.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, veteran wing Bojan Bogdanovic has been traded to the Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, sources tell ESPN.

The move comes after the team traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bogdanovic averaged 18.3 points per game during his three-year tenure in Utah.

In return, the Jazz receive veteran big man Kelly Olynyk and young point guard Saben Lee.

The move to trade Bogdanovic further establishes the idea that the Jazz are rebuilding and eyeing one of the top picks in next year’s draft.

Meanwhile, Bogdanovic heads to Detroit, where he will try and fill the void left by Jerami Grant, who was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this offseason.