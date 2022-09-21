Former Blazer Dennis Smith Jr. Signs with Charlotte Hornets

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This will be Smith Jr.’s fifth team since entering the league as the ninth overall pick in 2017.

Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 21, 2022

Smith Jr. competed in 37 contests as a Trail Blazer last season before a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sidelined him just before the All-Star break. He was subsequently waived by the team shortly after.

Ultimately, Smith Jr. was a tertiary piece of Portland’s backcourt, although he did show his potential in four starts, averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 assists in those games. Still just 24 years old, he is well worth and NBA contract and could see a career bounce-back in a new environment.

The Hornets have been in the market for a backup point guard to franchise face LaMelo Ball. With Smith Jr. rumored to be impressing in offseason workouts, Charlotte seems a natural fit moving forward.