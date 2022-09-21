Cody Zeller to Sign With Jazz

Former Portland Trail Blazers big man Cody Zeller has agreed to a deal to join the Utah Jazz for the upcoming season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones.

Free agent center Cody Zeller has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2022

Zeller, who will turn 30 next month, appeared in 27 games off the Portland bench last season after spending the first eight years of his career in Charlotte. Initially brought in to back up Jusuf Nurkic at center, the Indiana native was injured for much of his tenure with the team—averaging career-lows in points (5.2), minutes (13.1), and games played.

The big man underwent surgery on his right knee in late January, after initially suffering a patellar fracture in December. He was released on February 8, in the wake of the CJ McCollum trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zeller joins the Jazz in a transitional period, as the team traded away franchise stalwarts Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this summer, while also parting ways with coach Quin Snyder.