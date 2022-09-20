Blazers Add Hall of Famer Tina Thompson as Scout

The Portland Trail Blazers have made a number of changes to their basketball operations staff, including the addition of a Basketball Hall of Famer.

According to a press release, the Blazers have added Tina Thompson to their basketball operations staff as a scout.

Thompson enjoyed a legendary WNBA career that included four titles with the Houston Comets and eight All-WNBA appearances. She also won championships abroad in Europe and was named to The W25, commemorating the top 25 WNBA players of all time.

In 2014, Thompson retired from her playing career overseas and joined the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team as an assistant coach for three seasons.

Following her induction into the Hall of Fame in 2018, Thompson became the head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team from 2018-22. After her dismissal in March, Thompson was looking for a job and the Blazers are her newest fit.