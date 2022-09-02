Blazers Part Ways With Assistant Coach Edniesha Curry

The Portland Trail Blazers are shaking up their coaching staff Friday afternoon. The team has decided to part ways with assistant coach Edniesha Curry. Andscape’s Marc J. Spears was the first to report the news.

The Portland Trail Blazers have parted ways with assistant coach Edniesha Curry, a source told @andscape.

The Blazers released a statement regarding the decision to part ways with Curry.

Last month, Curry was named the head coach of the U.S. Virgin Island’s men’s basketball team and is currently leading the squad in the AmeriCup, which begins today.

As a player, Curry was drafted in 2002 by the Charlotte Sting and played for the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks. During her coaching career, Curry has worked in Israel, China and Vietnam. In 2015, Curry returned to the States and joined the University of Maine’s women’s basketball team before transitioning to the men’s team in 2018. She served as an assistant for the men’s team until last year when she joined the Blazers.

Now, she’ll look for her next opportunity and the Blazers will look to replace her.