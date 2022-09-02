NBA League Pass Prices Set to Decrease For 2022-23 Season

This season, it will be less expensive to watch Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers battling it out with the NBA’s top talents. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the NBA will be cutting down its prices for NBA League Pass.

As first reported by Jacob Feldman of Sportico, the discount will be particularly noteworthy for NBA fans in the United States. The standard package — once costing $230 — will drop down to just $100.

The premium package, which included NBATV and a commercial-free setting, among other features, had a $280 price tag; this will be down to $130 for the 2022-23 NBA season. The price drop represents a 56 percent discount from last season to the upcoming one.

Feldman’s article is paywalled, though he does make one point immediately: The global consumer scale has risen, with a 30 percent increase in International viewers last season.

As it relates to the Trail Blazers, this represents positive news, particularly following the news that Portland’s broadcast team will in fact be traveling with the team throughout the 2022-23 campaign.