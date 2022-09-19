Blazers Guard Damian Lillard Loses Friendly NFL Wager

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is a massive fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. Dave Pasch is an NBA play-by-play announcer. But during NFL season, he’s the radio play-by-play voice of the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Cardinals and Raiders playing each other over the weekend, Lillard and Pasch agreed to a friendly bet on Pasch’s podcast.

Lillard and Pasch set the stakes. If the Raiders pulled out the win, Pasch would have had to pay up big time.

“You have to take a picture with the ‘Raider Nation’ face painting … black hole style,” Lillard told Pasch on The Dave Pasch Podcast. “You’ve got to put it on social media.”

But the Cardinals won 29-23 in overtime despite trailing 20-0 at halftime. With Pasch winning the bet, Lillard will have to wear a Kyler Murray jersey in the tunnel to a Blazers game at some point this season.