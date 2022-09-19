Blazers Guard Damian Lillard Loses Friendly NFL Wager

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is a massive fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. Dave Pasch is an NBA play-by-play announcer. But during NFL season, he’s the radio play-by-play voice of the Arizona Cardinals.
With the Cardinals and Raiders playing each other over the weekend, Lillard and Pasch agreed to a friendly bet on Pasch’s podcast.
Who will regret this bet?@AZCardinals play-by-play voice @DavePasch and @trailblazers superstar @Dame_Lillard have agreed to a gentleman's bet on Sunday's #AZvsLV game.— The Dave Pasch Podcast (@PaschPod) September 14, 2022
The stakes are high. #PaschPod Ep. 41 ⬇️
Apple: https://t.co/FStDxaaZGP
Spotify: https://t.co/hSnJdAzW46 pic.twitter.com/InJA4Mdzza
Lillard and Pasch set the stakes. If the Raiders pulled out the win, Pasch would have had to pay up big time.
“You have to take a picture with the ‘Raider Nation’ face painting … black hole style,” Lillard told Pasch on The Dave Pasch Podcast. “You’ve got to put it on social media.”
But the Cardinals won 29-23 in overtime despite trailing 20-0 at halftime. With Pasch winning the bet, Lillard will have to wear a Kyler Murray jersey in the tunnel to a Blazers game at some point this season.
Loading comments...