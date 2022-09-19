NBA, NBPA Progressing on Draft Eligibility, Mental Health Talks for New CBA

With the current Collective Bargaining Agreement running through 2023-24, and a looming mutual opt-out date this December, the NBA and NBPA have made strides on two key subjects, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: NBA and NBPA in serious talks on new items for potential Collective Bargaining Agreement:



- Draft age eligibility from 19 to 18, return of high school-to-NBA

- Measure that allows players citing mental health similar to physical injury



More: https://t.co/ecABKkat2H — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2022

Current eligibility rules that require an incoming player to be at least age 19 during the calendar year of the draft took effect in 2006. The last player to be drafted straight out of high school was Amir Johnson in 2005. This potential restructuring would pave the way for a return of high-school-to-NBA draftees.

As for mental health protocol, most sports leagues have been woefully behind the times. Any measure that made allowance for mental health treatment and recovery similar to that of physical injury would be an unprecedented step in the right direction.

There will be upcoming ramifications for the Portland Trail Blazers and the other 29 teams, but it appears to be mostly positive.

Read more on the negotiations, from Charania, here.