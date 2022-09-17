Robert Sarver, Damian Lillard’s Health Highlight Trail Blazers Podcast

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back with another episode! In the 96th edition of Dave and Dia, Dave Deckard and Dia Miller talk extensively about suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, the NBA sanctions against him, and why they weren’t stronger. Recorded on Tuesday of this week, the discussion prefigures many of the reactions that have since unfolded from NBA luminaries, media members, and sponsors.

They also talk about Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Carmelo Anthony in the NBA Hall of Fame. What are the chances for each, why, and how public discussion on the matter often goes sideways.

The omission of Lillard and Anfernee Simons from a recent Top 10 NBA Backcourts article gets some play, plus Lillard’s continued recovery and how crucial it is to Portland’s chances this year.

You get all this and more on this episode of Dave and Dia!

You can download the episode or subscribe to the podcast here or click play on the embed below!

Enjoy! We’ll probably be taking reader questions for Episode 97. If you have any, leave them in the comments!