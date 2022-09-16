Blazers Guard Gary Payton II Recovering From Core Muscle Surgery

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is recovering from a core muscle surgery he had in July, according to a press release.

Payton, who signed a three-year, $28 million deal with the Blazers this offseason, is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the season.

Payton, the son of NBA Hall-of-Fame point guard Gary Payton, is 29 years old and has spent six seasons in the NBA. He’s played with the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Lakers in addition to the Warriors. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes per game over 71 appearances with the Warriors last season, including 16 starts. He shot 61.6% from the field in 4.8 attempts per game, 35.8% from the three-point arc. He upped those percentages to 65.9% and 53.3% in 12 playoffs games on the way to Golden State’s 2022 World Championship. The title capped the first playoffs run of Payton’s career.