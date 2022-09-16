It’s Blazers Day at NBATV! What Games Will Be Played?

As part of NBATV’s 30 Teams in 30 Days series, the network is playing a marathon of each team’s greatest games of the last couple of seasons. Today, the Portland Trail Blazers are taking center stage and ready for action.

Here’s a look at the TV schedule for today’s games:

Today’s TV schedule includes a pair of games from last season against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s Game 7 win against the Denver Nuggets in the 2019 playoffs, Damian Lillard’s 61-point career-high performance in the Orlando bubble in 2020 and of course, Lillard’s buzzer-beater and wave goodbye to Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Blazer’s Edge community, what game are you most looking forward to watching? And what game do you think should be added to the list? Chime off in the comments section below.