Share Your Greatest Trail Blazers Joy

Today we’re finishing a two-part series on the best and worst moments in Portland Trail Blazers history. We started at the low end of the spectrum yesterday and now we’re going to leap into the highest, covering the best moments of your Blazers fandom.

This is a personal experience survey. We want your stories as Trail Blazers fans... not theoretical rankings, not things you didn’t see, but your own relationship with the sport and with the franchise. Something minor to someone else (or in the grand scheme of things) may be terribly important to you in your fandom. That’s great! It helps bring texture to club history, plus it opens our eyes to the many flavors of fandom.

Here’s the question for this post:

What is the most joyful memory or experience you’ve had during your time as a Trail Blazers fan? We’re talking events that dug down to your core, that made you leap out of your seat, scrambling to find someone to talk to about it. Even years later, thinking of these moments can bring a smile to your face and quicken your heartrate. Memories can be on-court, off-court, or anywhere in between.

As we said yesterday, “bittersweet” is practically part of the Blazers brand. We looked at the bitter, now let’s revel in the sweet.

The comment section is open. Share your most joyful Trail Blazers memories! Tell us what happened (if it’s not obvious), why it mattered to you, and how it affected you going forward. Try to make the story as specific and detailed as possible so we can all live it alongside you and celebrate!