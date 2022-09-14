Soliciting Questions Facing the Trail Blazers This Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are two weeks away from opening training camp for the 2022-23 season. That means it’s time for our annual season preview series to start ramping up. Beginning next week, we’re going to take a very early look at Portland’s upcoming season in a multi-day series asking, and attempting to answer, the biggest question facing the Blazers in the upcoming year.

I’ve already solicited responses from the Blazer’s Edge staff, an impressive think tank when they put their collective minds together. But the tank is even bigger, and more think-ery, when we expand the topic to our entire community of readers.

That’s what we’re doing today. If you could, please share in the comments below the biggest questions facing the team as they enter the campaign. There will certainly be more than was typical in the days when Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum provided a seemingly-eternal backbone for the roster. Which do you find most weighty?

We’ll look at the most popular and interesting issues, using them to shape our series. Watch for that next week, and contribute as you can right now!