NBA Suspends, Fines Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver $10 Million After Investigation

After a lengthy investigation into workplace toxicity in the Phoenix Suns organization, the NBA has come to a conclusion.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA is suspending Suns owner Robert Sarver for the entire 2022-23 season and fining him $10 million.

NBA has suspended Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organization based on league investigation. Sarver has also been fined $10 million and complete training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct.

The investigation included 320 interviews and more than 80,000 documents that found Sarver to use racial derogatory slurs, inappropriate comments towards female employees, physical conduct towards male employees and harsh treatment.

The investigation comes just months after the Portland Trail Blazers completed an in-house probe into general manager Neil Olshey, which resulted in his dismissal.

What we are seeing now is a pattern of this happening across the league, and the hope is that this punishment will hopefully prevent this from happening in the future.