Jazz Trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers for Sexton, Markkanen, Picks

The long-awaited Donovan Mitchell trade has been consummated, as the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and a raft of NBA draft picks to the Utah Jazz for the high-scoring guard. The New York Knicks were widely presumed as Mitchell’s ultimate destination. The Cavaliers intercepted that potential matchup with an offer that couldn’t be refused.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news, detailing the massive exchange of picks Cleveland offered the Jazz:

Cleveland will send three unprotected first round picks and two pick swaps as part of the deal to Utah for Mitchell, sources tell ESPN.

Shams Charania of The Athletic followed up with details on players.

Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.

Charania also indicated that Sexton has agreed to a sign-and-trade deal to make the trade work.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds over 67 games for the Jazz last year, shooting 44.8% from the floor, 35.5% from the three-point arc.

Sexton, a shooting guard, averaged 16.0 points on 45.0% shooting from the field for Cleveland, but played just 11 games in 2021-22 because of a torn MCL.

Markkanen, a power forward, averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 61 appearances, shooting 44.5% and 35.8% from the floor and arc.

Agbaji, a 6’5 forward from Kansas, was the 14th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft for the Cavaliers.

The Portland Trail Blazers were reportedly interested in Markkanen last summer. With Utah rebuilding, he may become available in the future as a result of this deal.

The Blazers had a chance to draft Mitchell in the 2017 NBA Draft but instead opted for forward Zach Collins.

Update:

Wojnarowski adds details about Utah’s plans:

Utah still has coveted veteran trade asserts, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. They’ll approach an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets once they’re done dealing. Jazz consider Markkanen, Sexton and Agbaji keepers for their rebuilding roster.

Further Update:

Woj adds the Knicks reportedly offered the Jazz a package including RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson and unprotected picks back in July.