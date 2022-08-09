WATCH: Former Blazers Forward Carmelo Anthony Staying Fresh, Looking to Sign With Team

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is looking for a new team to play with this upcoming season.

The future Hall-of-Famer is about to embark on his 20th NBA season, but he needs to be signed first.

While the free agent probably won’t be making a return to Portland, the 38-year-old looks to be in great shape after a workout video of his was posted on social media.

Last year, Anthony joined his buddy LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending a pair of seasons with the Blazers. During his time in Portland, Anthony averaged 14.3 points per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from the three-point line. Those numbers dipped slightly with the Lakers this past season, as he averaged 13.3 points per game with a 37 percent mark from three.

While Anthony may not be with a team currently, he appears extremely capable of playing and contributing to a high-level team this upcoming season.