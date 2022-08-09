Blazers Wing Josh Hart: Top 20 SF?

Josh Hart came to the Portland Trail Blazers last season as the primary return piece in the C.J. McCollum trade.

While Hart played just 13 games for the Blazers last season before suffering an injury, the six-year veteran is expected to play a large role for the team next season.

And the Blazers can’t get much better at the small forward position in terms of figuring this team out. HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina ranked Hart the 19th best small forward in the league coming into the season. Here’s what Urbina had to say about Hart:

Josh Hart is a positionless player who rebounds like a player half a foot taller than him, securing 7.2 rebounds per contest over the last three seasons combined. Hart just had the best statistical season of his career, averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists to go with 1.1 steals. He also shot a career-best mark from the floor (50.4 percent) and had the second-best three-point percentage (34.3 percent). The Villanova product gets after it defensively and will lay his body on the line to secure loose balls, making him an excellent role player who can make stars’ lives around him easier. If the Portland Trail Blazers are to make it back to the playoffs in 2022-23, Hart will have to be an important piece of the puzzle.

Hart is expected to start on the wing next season alongside Jerami Grant with Jusuf Nurkic in the middle and Damian Lillard teaming up in the backcourt with Anfernee Simons.