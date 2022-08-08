Former Blazers Wing Kent Bazemore Signs With New Team

Former Portland Trail Blazers wing Kent Bazemore is celebrating today after signing a new one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

For Bazemore, it’s his second stint with the Kings after the Blazers traded him alongside Anthony Tolliver for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and the late Caleb Swanigan in January 2020.

Since leaving the Kings the first time, Bazemore has continued his reunion tour, playing in his second stint with the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Very few players have the opportunity to return to the team they once played for. That group grows even smaller for two franchises, let alone three. And now, Bazemore joins that very elite club.

Maybe down the line, he’ll make it four returns and find his way back with the Blazers.