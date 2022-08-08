LISTEN: What Grade Should Blazers Get For Offseason?

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they set their final grades for the offseason as the officially, unofficial final grade date of August 1st has passed.

Together, they take a look at each transaction accordingly conducted by general manager Joe Cronin and his staff, the acquisition of Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons for a 2025 protected first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, signing free agent and former Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, drafting Shaedon Sharpe #7 overall from Kentucky and Jabari Walker #57 overall from Colorado, and finally, re-signing and retaining Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic on four-year deals while brining back big man Drew Eubanks.

After running through each individual grade, they take a look at where they felt the organization landed overall. Numerous factors played in, including each transactional grade, assets available and opportunity cost gained/lost.

What grade would you give the Blazers on each move and ultimately, the offseason?

