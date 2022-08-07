Lillard’s Formula Zero Comments Draw Praise from John Calipari

For everything he’s become known for on the court, Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard’s off-court mentality has also gained him considerable support. Fielding questions during his Formula Zero basketball camp this week, Lillard’s comments drew praise from celebrated, longtime Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari.

Calipari was particularly enamored about Lillard’s message to younger basketball players and his viewpoint on how they should approach their mentalities when things get difficult, talent vs. work ethic and discipline. Lillard himself noted that these aspects are things that he believes set himself apart from his peers. Calipari posted a video of Lillard’s comments on Twitter, endorsing Lillard’s mentality and leadership as the type he wants to instill in his college basketball program.

I shared this with our team today because this is exactly what we want our culture to be, including having a kind heart. Everything that @Dame_Lillard says is who we strive to be.



We will not tolerate elitism or thinking you’re better than others because you’re at UK. pic.twitter.com/3dYcaoSeqs — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 6, 2022

The first Formula Zero camp, led by Lillard and his longtime trainer Phil Beckner, ran from Aug. 4-7 at the Beaverton Hoop. The camp invited 20 high school players and 20 college players to compete and train. Instructors at the camp included current Blazer Anfernee Simons, current Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, former Blazers Evan Turner and Chris Kaman and former Portland assistant coach David Vanterpool.

The six-time All-Star has been vocal in showing some of the highlights of the event throughout on his social media page.