Rumor: Donovan Mitchell to Knicks, Russell Westbrook to Jazz in 3-Team Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz engaged in trade talks centering around All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell heading to New York, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype. https://t.co/AejGhQPKVK — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 5, 2022

The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work.

This report comes after multiple reports linking the New York Knicks to Donovan Mitchell and reports that the Jazz are looking to reset after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a cache of picks and players.

This also comes after reports of the Los Angeles Lakers looking to offload Russell Westbrook and are willing to attach picks to make a deal work with the veteran guard.