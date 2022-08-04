Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! Dave Deckard and Dia Miller turn 90 this week, discussing all things Blazers...or all things possible during these hot summer months, anyway. Training camp signings are the newest hotness. Dave and Dia talk about Portland signing Jared Rhoden and what is the point, seeing as how he’s another guard. (There are a couple points, regardless of position.) They also discuss Enes Kanter Freedom and his claims about the NBA, CJ Elleby signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell.

You’ll also hear updates on Dave and Dia themselves, bits of witty banter, cats jumping on sound boards, and all the other, ancillary stuff you’ve come to expect from this high-quality show!

You can download the episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just hit play on the embed below!

Enjoy!