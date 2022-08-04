Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard is still a Top 5 NBA point guard, but only barely. That’s the conclusion reached by Frank Urbina of HoopsHype as he runs down the 25 Best Point Guards in the NBA. The list, an annual ritual, chronicles the best players at each position. Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons finished 16th among his peers on Urbina’s chart. Lillard, though technically ranking higher, may have more of a beef.

Of the All-NBA award-winner, Urbina says:

There’s no question 2021-22 was a down year for Damian Lillard, who saw his season end after just 29 games after an abdominal injury that he says has bothered him for years was finally too much for him to bear playing through any longer. Even despite that, Lillard still put up 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest, numbers that most players would dream of averaging and that the Weber State legend was able to amass despite playing through debilitating pain. Now that he should be back to feeling 100 percent in 2022-23 and fresh off of signing a max extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, we believe Lillard can be back to his old form. After all, he’s just 32 and has proven time and time again to be one of the league’s top point guards since his breakout 2015-16 season.

Praise and promise weren’t enough for Urbina to put Lillard above list-topper Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Urbina also ranked Lillard below Golden State Warriors MVP Steph Curry, Memphis Grizzlies phenom Ja Morant, and Atlanta Hawks standout Trae Young.

Phoenix Suns veteran Chris Paul and Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden finished just below Lillard in 6th and 7th, respectively.

Do you agree with Lillard’s ranking? Salute or take the list to task in the comments.