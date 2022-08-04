ESPN will produce a 30 for 30 documentary on Bill Walton and his NBA Championship run with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977. The network announced the project via their PressRoom page today.

Walton played for the Trail Blazers from the time he was drafted first overall in the 1974 NBA Draft to his departure, via free agency, to the San Diego Clippers in 1979. Walton led the Blazers to the ‘77 title, earning the NBA Finals MVP award that season. He was named NBA MVP in 1978, the only Trail Blazers player to win that honor.

Walton left the franchise under a cloud, suffering from a foot injury that he blamed the team’s medical staff for exacerbating.

