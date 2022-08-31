Blazers’ Nurkic Set to Shine in EuroBasket

The Church of Roy podcast is back to discuss Jusuf Nurkic’s upcoming role in EuroBasket 2022. Can the Trail Blazers’ big fella lead Bosnia and Herzegovina out of the group stage? Regardless of the outcome, Nurkic’s presence in the competition will break up the lull in the offseason.

Along with discussing EuroBasket, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald highlighted the Blazers’ decision to part ways with 23-year-old wing Didi Louzada. Steve suggested that the Blazers could wait until closer to the trade deadline to backfill the roster spot formerly held by Louzada.

EARLY TESTS



It’s almost September, people! The fellas are back to break down a tough stretch to start the season. Can the Blazers make an early statement?



Steve and Brian rounded out the show by detailing key areas of the Blazers’ 2022-23 schedule. Steve is optimistic about Portland’s chances to make up ground in the lead up to the 2023 All-Star Game. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Brian pointed to concerns over the opening stretch for the Blazers.

