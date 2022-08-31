Trail Blazers Forward Jabari Walker Talks Role, Stardom

On the latest episode of Jacked Ramsays, hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague are joined by Trail Blazers rookie wing/big from University of Colorado - Jabari Walker!

Together they hit on Jabari falling on NBA Draft night from a possible first round pick to the 57th overall (and second to last pick of the draft) - and how that went for him mentally...as well as maybe keeping a few notes on all the teams that passed on him (even a team that reached out to apologize).

Adjusting from being a leading scorer and rebounder in the Pac-12 at Colorado to adjusting to the NBA in Summer League and the changes that come with getting out of your own way as well as developing in college in 2 years after being an unranked recruit.

Looking at where Jabari ranked against the stars of Summer League like Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr and Keegan Murray - and how he was able to perform at the top of Summer League without the ball in his hands.

How to be a star in his role - and how his father instilled in him how to really understand his role and a humbling process in high school helping get him to where he is now.

We wrap it up with Jabari’s thoughts on where he hopes he’s rated when NBA2K23 comes out and whether or not he’s starting on his 2K team.

Tap in!

