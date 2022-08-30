Mike Lynch Joins Trail Blazers Radio Broadcast Team

Mike Lynch, long-time producer and on-air personality with 1080 The FAN, is soon to leave his current role to join the Portland Trail Blazers radio broadcast team. He will take on the position of pregame, halftime, and postgame host, as announced on-air Monday.

For those who didn't listen to the radio show today...I will be leaving the FAN at the end of next week. Starting in October, you will hear me as the Trail Blazers radio pregame/halftime/postgame host! — Mike Lynch (@MikeLynch27) August 30, 2022

Lynch joined 1080 The FAN in the Fall of 2011 as a Board Operator for playoff baseball games and has established himself as a cornerstone of Portland’s sports coverage in the decade-plus since.

“Eleven years at one place isn’t something you normally see in the radio industry,” Lynch tells Blazer’s Edge. “So I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at the FAN to grow as both a host and a person. The listeners have been nothing short of awesome and the response I’ve gotten the last 24 hours has floored me.”

Lynch also explained why he’s excited to join the Blazers broadcast team.

“However, deep down I’ve always wanted to work with a team and follow the story of the season, and absolutely had to jump at this opportunity when it came up. I’ve become a huge Blazers fan since I moved here and I can’t wait to be on the air for the listeners every game day.”

Listeners can still catch Lynch on 1080 the FAN through the end of this coming week. After that, it’s game time!